West is in danger of losing Azerbaijan, its only access to Eurasian world

20 November 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Despite Azerbaijan restoring sovereignty over its territories and freeing Garabagh from the separatist regime, foreign forces, especially Western political circles, still try to impose sanctions as well as pressure on Azerbaijan.

Three years ago, when the situation was in favour of Armenians, the US Administration and some UN organisations were silent about the occupation of more than 20% of Azerbaijani territories.

The UNESCO representatives visiting Azerbaijan’s Khankendi refused to bypass the Aghdam ruins to witness the Armenian vandalism, as a result of which the town has gained the name Hiroshima. The western powers went the extra mile to draw the curtain over the issue of Garabagh in spite of a long time of discussion led by the OSCE Minsk Group, which was in vain. They forced Azerbaijan to reconcile with the reality in Garabagh, turning Azerbaijani lands into their own backyard, and are still trying to make the South Caucasus, especially Armenia, a platsdarm state in their fight against their opponents.

When the EU mission group operated in Armenian territory until the September 19 anti-terror measures, the Western allies were in more anxiety for Garabagh to be cleared of separatist and terrorist groups. Because the illegal Armenian military formations once were in several areas in Garabagh, they were the last hope of the French authority, which is now continuing to supply arms to Armenia for evil purposes.

“This is really to do with the well-entrenched Armenian lobby, which hasn't gone away despite the defeat of 2023. In fact, we are now entering a new phase in the conflict rather than its end. This is the transfer of war to politics, in which the Armenian lobby concentrates its efforts in the West aimed at undermining the Azerbaijani reputation and case.” Patrick Walsh, the Irish historian and political commentator, said this while giving a comment to Azernews, adding that some corrupt politicians put the West in an awkward position before its partners, including Azerbaijan.

“The West has to be careful. It would be in danger of losing Azerbaijan, as it has virtually lost Turkiye, to the Eurasian world, which holds many attractions due to the great economic developments and infrastructure projects that are in the making,” Walsh said.

According to the pundit, at the present time, the West looks like a hostile and hypocritical place, unwelcoming to the Turkic world, which only has an interest in its energy resources. “This is the big danger of pursuing the Armenian agenda and accepting its narrative unquestionably,” he stressed.

As regards the peace treaty that is awaiting to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the pundit said the Armenian leadership looks hesitant with respect to its obligations to its Western partners. He added that Armenia is still suffering from its defeat and seeks its only salvation from the West.

“Armenia is still traumatised from its defeat, and PM Nikol Pashinyan is conducting a difficult pivot to the West. He knows he has to proceed with care. It is probable that, in return for his shift away from the Russian sphere, he has been promised Western resources and protection. However, he needs to be careful of elements in Armenian society and perhaps the migrants from Karabakh who will have bolstered the opposition. The logic is for a peace settlement and the completion of the border demarcation and corridor provisions, which are included in the five principles that are put forward by Azerbaijan. However, Pashinyan feels he needs to proceed with care at present to secure his hold on power. That is probably what is holding things up at present, plus the blame game he has to play against Moscow and Baku to deflect attention from his own failings.

