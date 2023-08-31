31 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Propaganda continues to sow lies to the masses around the world, in the person of patrons from France, for the sake of vassals of Armenians belonging to them. The reality is that there is no Lachin corridor, but the Lachin road is a recognized territory of Azerbaijan, which has the right to establish its territory checkpoints and any other inspection points. Azerbaijan has not set up an Azerbaijani checkpoint in Armenia. But the members of the Paris City Council pretend to be dull about such details and facts.

Recent statements by the French President and Foreign Minister once again show that official Paris continues its hostile attitude towards Azerbaijan at all levels and on all platforms. France, which uses riot police with batons and shields to suppress protests against racial discrimination, faced with a tarnished reputation in the world due to these events, as well as repeated defeats resulting in expulsion from several countries on the African continent, seeks solace by taking action against Azerbaijan. France is drowning in the blood of victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing for its history of confrontation in religious strife, having had a hand in starting many of the clashes, as well as the expulsion of people of different nationalities from French territory.

Armenian media happily reported the visit of Paris City mayor Anne Hidalgo in Armenia on who they were expecting to accompany a convoy "with humanitarian aid" for the "starving" Armenians in Garabagh, being an ardent supporter of the Armenian Diaspora.

In addition, the Armenians point out that using the resolution, the members of the city council authorize the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, to call on other administrative-territorial units of France and foreign member cities of the AIMF to join this urgent support initiative, the purpose of which is allegedly to support the Garabagh Armenians who have taken refuge in Armenia and to deliver food to the population of Garabagh through a humanitarian convoy.

Perhaps the mayor of Paris, having fallen under the influence of pro-Armenian advisors, is not aware of the fact that the Garabagh region is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, for which France, led by its idol and leader of the Socialist Party, President François Mitterrand, voted in adopting 4 UN Security Council resolutions at the time, and that this was once again publicly confirmed by the current President E. Macron at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian Diaspora.

Instead of solving the numerous problems of the metropolis entrusted to her, Anne Hidalgo, disregarding the interests of Parisians, decided to defend the "rights" of separatists who do not want to comply with the laws of the state on whose territory they live, having previously expelled hundreds of thousands of residents and citizens who originally lived on the territory of the country.

As for A. Hidalgo herself, she should probably think about how much the possible scandal will affect her future career. The results of the first round of elections showed how unpopular she is in the country. Perhaps she would be better off dealing with the problems of Paris, which is choking on uncollected rubbish, rising crime, and burnt cars, than with the issues of the mythical "artsakh".

The mayor of the city is failing to resolve, in a humane manner, rallies and riots committed by the public, where often the authorities have provoked themselves by letting thousands of migrants into the country, supposedly from hot spots around the world. Some data from the latest riots and disturbances in the city, caused by the alleged death of a 17-year-old Algerian boy of Muslim origin: Some 500 public buildings burned, 667 people arrested, 249 police and gendarmes injured, 40,000 police and gendarmes involved, including Raid, BRI, and GIGN. The level of violence is higher than during the 2005 riots, according to local agencies in Paris.

What humane suppression of riots and rallies the French authorities have come to can be learned from the introduction of technology into the riot suppression system. For the first time, the French government will deploy modern armored vehicles, which were bought over a year ago and have been waiting for their time.

18 armored gendarmerie vehicles were deployed, including 14 VRBG and 4 Centaur (new armored vehicles). Equipment of one armored vehicle:

- 30-round grenade launcher

- long-range night vision camera

- Tear gas sprays

- FN MAG 58 machine gun (1000 rounds per minute).

Not all that glitters is gold

In 2017, the Rwandan government released a report accusing French officials of complicity in the 1994 genocide. The report alleges that French military forces trained their Rwandan counterparts, supplied them with weapons, and gave cover under the guise of a UN-sanctioned humanitarian mission. Despite France's reluctance to prosecute individuals involved in the genocide, the Rwandan government has continued to pressure France to open its archives and investigate its role in the genocide. In 2020, one of the most-wanted fugitives of the Rwandan genocide was arrested just outside Paris, further highlighting France's role in the genocide.

In France, students in state-run schools will no longer be allowed to wear abayas, which are long robes worn by some Muslim women. This is because France has a law that says religious symbols, like headscarves, cannot be worn in state schools. The government believes that students should not be able to tell each other's religion just by looking at them. This rule has been debated for a while, with some people wanting it and some people not wanting it. France also has a law that says people cannot wear full-face veils in public. This law was made in 2010 and made some people in the Muslim community angry. France has had a law since the 19th century that says religious symbols cannot be worn in schools. This law was updated to include the Muslim headscarf and Jewish kippa, but not the abayas. This new rule was announced by the Education Minister, Gabriel Attal, who was appointed this summer.

As regards France's adventures in the South Caucasus, we have rights to say that in the last 30 years of Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands, France never assisted either side in resolving the conflict but has only kept the Armenian appetite, and their wallets, satisfied with revenge. Pashinyan's last scheduled meeting with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo was canceled at the last minute by the minister, on 26 May 2022.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognises the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Garabagh economic region, i.e. the Armenian leadership has officially declared that the so-called artsakh project turned out to be a burst bubble. But even Nikol Pashinyan's position is ignored in the Paris City Council, due to the fact that France's interest in Garabagh is pursued for personal gain.

