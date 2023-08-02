Opening Zangazur corridor to be last option for Armenia in region

2 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

As time is passing, geopolitical and geostrategic opportunities change in favour of Azerbaijan. As Armenia is a defeated side, it is also a country that is going towards decline over time. The reason is simple: Pashinyan, who thought that he was gaining time by dragging the process of the peace agreement after the war, on the contrary, by supporting the separatists in Garabagh, further strained the relations. But it is interesting what Armenia achieved? This is not gaining time, but rather losing everything gradually. Azerbaijan, which carried out rapid construction works in the territories freed from occupation within 2.5 years, presented to the world the true tragicomic image of Armenia, which turned the occupied lands into ruins in 30 years. Perhaps, if the Yerevan administration had made the right choice after the humiliating defeat in the 44-day war, Armenia would have saved the Armenian people from the economic turmoil by opening its borders with both Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

There is no doubt that Turkiye agrees with Azerbaijan on this issue. Last day, the visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to the brotherly Republic of Turkiye was related to the discussion of all these issues. J. Bayramov, who met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and also talked about the opening of the Zangazur Corridor, which strategically and economically important for all countries, including Armenia. It is once again clear from the negotiations that the opening of the corridor is the last way out that Armenia will have to agree with. Otherwise, Armenia may put its future at even greater risk by isolating itself from Turkiye in the west and Azerbaijan in the east, that is, in the South Caucasus.

Touching on some important points of the meeting between the foreign ministers, the economic expert Eldaniz Amirov said that the opening of the Zangazur corridor will be one of the most important points of the oral agreement, which is currently expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I think that the Zangazur corridor will be put into operation only after the signing of a peace agreement," he said while commenting on the issue for AZERNEWS.

Amirov noted that the conclusion of the peace treaty will normalize not only political but also economic relations among several countries.

"I think that Armenia itself will be the party that will benefit more from the signing of the peace process. Because the Armenian economy is worse than ever. It is completely excluded from international and regional projects. Because the country is in a very poor state in terms of employment, demographics, and other macro indicators. The signing of a peace treaty by Armenia will make this process to end in success for itself. The implementation of economic integration with a country with such a large economy as Turkiye is necessary for Armenia like air and water. Of course, relations with Azerbaijan are no less important for Armenia," the economist told.

According to the expert, Armenians currently rely more on Russian peacekeepers, who have temporarily been stationed in several places in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

“Russia supports Armenia, it is a fact. But literally, I don’t consider this support of Russia a “love for Armenia”. I regard this as an attempt by Russia to preserve its existence in the South Caucasus. Because in order to stay in the region, Russia must be on the weak side, to create some kind of balance, by which Russia wants to prolong the process," the expert said.

In conclusion, the economist said that in the current situation, Azerbaijan's successful victory and its growing influence in both the region and the world weakens the opponents. Thus, as long as Armenia cannot get what it wants from Russia, its aggression against it increases. In order to prevent the aggression of Armenia, Russia is secretly helping the remnants of the separatists in Garabagh to partially reduce this anger against it.

Thus, the time machine is still moving in favor of Azerbaijan. No matter how much the separatists rely on the peacekeepers, it will have no effect. That period has already ended, because the geopolitical situation has already changed dramatically both in the region and in the world.

