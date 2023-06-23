Middle Corridor basis for multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan

23 June 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

The implementation of the Trans-Caspian international transport route (Middle Corridor) between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan contributes not only to the development of transport and logistics ties but also to general trade and economic relations and mutual investment, says political analyst Ilgar Velizade, Azernews reports, citing local media.

The Middle Corridor acts as a unifying principle in cooperation between the countries, an important transport artery that contributes to the development of trade and bilateral trade and economic relations. As a result, the level and quality of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are enhanced.

According to the expert, the development of the Trans-Caspian route is a priority for both states and is at the heart of regional discussions.

"The Middle Corridor is an important systemic project in which cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, primarily between the ports of Alyat near Baku and Kuryk and Aktau on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, plays a significant role. It is very important to improve the systematic clearance of goods, as well as to increase the volume of transit, in particular through container transportation," the expert believes.

According to the political analyst, the cooperation between the two countries is characterized by great dynamism. Importantly, the two countries are participants in the Turkic Automotive Industry Conglomerate project.

"As is known, Uzbekistan also participates in this conglomerate, along with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. This major project was proposed by the Uzbekistan side. Turkic Automotive Industry Conglomerate is a very promising project, as all participating countries have the capacity to develop a common car industry," he said.

The expert noted that the market of the conglomerate participants is capacious, which allows for predicting sufficiently high demand at an optimal price for the products.

