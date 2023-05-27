Nikol and his team: predictable and useless tricks of Armenian leadership

27 May 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

The trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted only 20 minutes. Artur Hovhannisyan, member of the Armenian parliament, secretary of the ruling "Civil Contract" faction, told journalists about this. He does not believe that the negotiations have failed, despite their short duration.

Hovhannisyan notes - one must understand that the trilateral meeting was preceded by negotiations in a bilateral format - the Russian leader met separately with the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan. This, in his opinion, may explain the short duration of the final meeting. We remember how frankly nonsense Pashinyan carried in the presence of all participants in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Constantly switching attention to secondary issues, giving free rein to his wild imagination and fears, he evoked an ironic smile not only from the President of Azerbaijan. In the end, even Russian President Vladimir Putin was forced to stop Nikol Vovaevich. It’s good that he didn’t take a baseball cap and a loudspeaker from the times of the “barbecue revolution” with him to Moscow.

It is clear that, taking into account Pashinyan’s attitude, there was nothing special to talk with him during the trilateral meeting. After all, he already said what was required - he was forced to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region and enclaves. Now, it remains to implement everything that follows from his recognition by signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

For Azerbaijan, it did not and does not matter where exactly this agreement will be signed. In the end, the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020 was signed by Pashinyan, no one knows where and in what condition he was. It wasn't on air at the time. In the center of Yerevan - too. There, in every sense of the word, the current Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accepted criticism. As a result, they piled on him fairly, and chose the Armenian parliament for this.

In this building, I note, they often began to practice scuffle, as a means of the most effective polemic in Armenian. But, what worries Pashinyan even more, it was there, at one time, that a terrorist attack took place. Nikol Vovaevich does not want to become his new victim. Therefore, it twists, as it were. On the one hand, he understands the weakness of Armenia's position and the inevitability of signing a peace treaty on conditions that suit Azerbaijan. On the other hand, he plays with time, in order to delay the processes.

For what? So the whole point is that the words strategy and tactics are unknown to Pashinyan. He personally proved this more than once, making statements in the morning that contradicted his own words spoken the previous evening. This is such a "corporate style" of Pashinyan - to bring things to the point of absurdity. But what works for the internal situation in Armenia will not work in the negotiation process. So, Pashinyan can’t play around for a long time.

But he and his supporters are trying. For example, Andranik Kocharyan, head of the parliamentary commission on defense and security issues, deputy of the ruling "Civil Contract" faction of Armenia, took the floor. Yes, the one who admitted earlier that there were more than 11,000 cases of Armenian deserters during the 44-day war, that there were cases of desertion in the Armenian army throughout that war and this is a consequence of the lack of a combat-ready reserve.

This time, Kocharyan, who perfectly understands both the results of the 44-day war and the inevitability of the defeat of Armenia in the event of a new war, made a statement that "Artsakh" remains in its place, and we receive assurances from the opposite side about the territorial integrity of Armenia with specific boundaries. But that is not all. Kocharyan creatively developed his nonsense by asserting that "'Artsakh' is the most independent state in the world."

It is strange that he limited himself to our planet, without declaring that "Artsakh" is the most gigantic and independent planet in the Universe. He did not recall the fact that even Armenia did not recognize this myth.

As well as the fact that Nikol Pashinyan has already announced the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region. Pashinyan no longer stutters about Karabakh. But while it is done by his henchmen deputies.

The same Kocharyan, as we see, brought the "good news" to the Armenians - the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan remains in place. Where and when he saw the movement of not people, but pieces of foreign territory is an interesting question. However, even without an answer to it, it is clear that we have an example of both Pashinyan and his team maneuvering to the last, delaying the signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. But the whole point is that the Armenian side no longer has any room for maneuver. Everything will be as Azerbaijan reasonably requires.

