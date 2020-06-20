By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 1.5130 manat or 89 cents (0.05 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,935.5791 manat ($1,730), which is 0.8 percent more compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 8
|
2,873,2465
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
2,885,886
|
June 16
|
2,934.7015
|
June 10
|
2,918,0245
|
June 17
|
2,935.339
|
June 11
|
2,940,0820
|
June 18
|
2,936.0615
|
June 12
|
2,937,8040
|
June 19
|
2,936.2145
|
Average weekly
|
2,911.0086
|
Price
|
2,935.5791
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 0.124 manat or 7.3 cents (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.5871 manat ($17.4), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 8
|
29.9641
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
29.8742
|
June 16
|
29.4738
|
June 10
|
30.0897
|
June 17
|
29.5395
|
June 11
|
30.3595
|
June 18
|
29.7373
|
June 12
|
29.8291
|
June 19
|
29.5978
|
Average weekly
|
29.9641
|
Price
|
29.5871
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined by 18.6915 manat or $10.99 (1.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,391.569 manat ($820), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 8
|
1,410.371
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
1,418.7775
|
June 16
|
1,400.052
|
June 10
|
1,424.3705
|
June 17
|
1,394.357
|
June 11
|
1,409.8525
|
June 18
|
1,390.5065
|
June 12
|
1,395.7595
|
June 19
|
1,381.3605
|
Average weekly
|
1,411.8262
|
Price
|
1,391.569
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 76.65 manat or $45.09 (2.3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,291.37 manat ($1,940), which is 1.4 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 8
|
3,334.6945
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
3,430.7615
|
June 16
|
3,331.371
|
June 10
|
3,327.3760
|
June 17
|
3,270.205
|
June 11
|
3,293.3420
|
June 18
|
3,308.183
|
June 12
|
3,301.6210
|
June 19
|
3,255.721
|
Average weekly
|
3,337.559
|
Price
|
3,291.37
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 20)
---
