Pashinyan condemns burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags during torchlight procession
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has strongly condemned the burning of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags during a torchlight procession held in Yerevan yesterday, calling the act “irresponsible and unacceptable,” Azernews reports, citing Armenpress.
Pashinyan’s press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan conveyed the prime minister’s firm stance on the incident:
“Prime Minister Pashinyan condemns such behavior. He considers it irresponsible and unacceptable. There can be no other attitude from the head of state to the burning of flags of internationally recognized states, especially neighboring states. This is provocative behavior.”
The statement comes amid heightened regional sensitivities and signals Pashinyan’s attempt to distance official policy from nationalist provocations that could further complicate Armenia’s already fragile relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.
