World continues to be silent about rights of Western Azerbaijanis

Today, the whole world is talking about the rights of the Armenians who left Garabagh voluntarily, but they are still silent about the Western Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Management Board of the Western Azerbaijani Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, as he said at the conference on "Increasing civil society in the field of environmental balance and human rights protection".

The chairman emphasized that the value of the property, cattle, and gardens of the refugees who came from Armenia was calculated based on the documents collected by the Azerbaijan Refugee Society:

"The material damage to the refugee population is 2.5 billion US dollars. The damage is 17.5 billion US dollars. Thus, 35 years ago, the total material damage to our refugees was 20 billion US dollars."

According to him, the Western Azerbaijani Community does not accept the injustice committed against the western Azerbaijanis not only in the last 100 years but also in the last two centuries and rejects the consequences of this injustice. Based on the right of return established in the Convention and other important international acts, it declares as its main goal to create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of Armenia to their homeland and to ensure their individual and collective rights after returning there.

