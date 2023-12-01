ANAMA reports on territories cleared of mines for November [PHOTOS]

1 December 2023 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliev

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) published monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that ANAMA has shared information on its X social page.

It has been reported that from November 1 to November 30, 247 anti-tank mines, 228 anti-personnel mines, and 4106 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralised in the liberated territories.

Also, 7,143 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

---

