By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting today, instructing the army to be ready for possible Armenian provocation.

The ministry’s press service reported that "analyzing the recent developments in the Kalbajar direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Minister of Defense ordered to be ready for any provocation that can be committed by the Armenian armed forces and to suppress them immediately."

It should be noted that two Azerbaijani servicemen were injured when Armenia shelled Azerbaijani positions near Kalbajar on July 28 despite the Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement reached between the two countries earlier that day.

“The minister demanded to pay special attention to the issues of clarification of combat plans, the implementation of measures on bringing troops to a high degree of combat readiness, and their regrouping during intensive training and exercises, as well as to the aspects of combat and logistical support,” the report said.

Hasanov gave relevant orders and instructions to the command staff regarding the implementation of tasks assigned by President Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting held today at the Central Command Post, was attended by Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry attended the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories and other officers were also involved in the meeting held via video communication.

The past two weeks saw the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities. Azerbaijan on August 1-2 reported that its Nakhchivan exclave came under Armenian fire.

