Armenia launched another indiscriminate attack on Azerbaijani civilians in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest-populated city far from the conflict zone.

13 civilians were killed - including three children - and 52 others were injured as the residential area in Ganja was shelled by missile strikes and around 20 apartment buildings were hit in early hours of October 17.

Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev has described the attack as vandalim and barbarism. He said the attack was deliberate and indiscriminate missile attack against civilians.

"Treacherous and cruel missile attack of Armenia against civilians in Ganja is sign of weakness and desperation of Armenia's political-military leadership in the face of it's defeat in battleground," Hajiyev tweeted today.

Rescue work is underway in the city.