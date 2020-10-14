By Trend

The Armenian armed forces continue shelling the settlements of Aghdam district, Trend’s regional correspondent reports from the scene.

Several artillery shells by the Armenian armed forces hit the village of Rzalar in the Aghdam district. The shells hit the houses of rural civilians Arshad Gurbanov and his son. As a result, the houses became unserviceable.

Due to the bombarding, the house of Arshad Gurbanov's neighbor, Binnat Guliyev, was also destroyed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

