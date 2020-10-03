Armenian military units continue to fire at Azerbaijani settlements, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said in a briefing on October 3.

Aliyev said 19 civilians have died as a result of Armenian shelling. Five of them were residents of Goranboy, eight of Terter, four of Aghdam, two of Fizuli. Among the killed are three women and two children

"Overall, 63 people received bodily injuries of varying severity. Of these, 26 were residents of Terter, 10 - Agjabedi, 14 - Aghdam, six - Fizuli, two each - Goranboy and Barda, one each - Dashkesan, Khojaly and Jebrail regions. The injured list includes six women and one child," Aliyev stressed.

Provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijani are classified as war crimes, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said.

The Prosecutor General added that as a result of the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, 181 private houses, 44 civil objects were destroyed.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.