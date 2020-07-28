By Akbar Mammadov

Being against an opportunity for dialogue and peace, Armenia uses the pandemic to attack the Azerbaijani lands, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the webinar on “Leveraging the Effects of the Pandemic Towards Regional Cooperation in Asia” on July 28.

Commenting on Armenia’s cross-border provocations, Cavusoglu said: “While we are expecting for the clashes to come to an end during the pandemic and trying to turn this situation into an opportunity (for dialogue and peace), Armenia acts against this concept and exploits the pandemic process as seen from the recent attacks on Azerbaijani lands.”

“We reiterate our call to all parties to stop their hostility and focus on fighting the epidemic,” the Turkish FM said.

The webinar was organized within the framework of Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Along with Turkish foreign minister, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Suzuki Keisuke, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Secretary-General of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Pornchai Danvivathana and Bambang Susantono, Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) participated in the online event.

