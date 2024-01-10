Azerbaijan ranks 70th in World Passport Index with 72 visa-free destinations

10 January 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

With 72 visa-free destinations, Azerbaijan ranked 70th in Henley & Partners' World Passport Index for the first quarter of 2024 published on Wednesday, up 2 positions from the previous assessment, Azernews reports.

"Over the past period, Azerbaijan has concluded visa-free travel agreements with Kenya, UAE, and Saudi Arabia," Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted excerpts from the ranking.

As for the other South Caucasus states, this time Georgia shared the 50th position with Bosnia and Herzegovina (121 visa-free destinations) and Armenia (74th place, 68 visa-free destinations).

"For the first time in the 19 years of the company's observation, six countries ranked first with a record number of visa-free travel opportunities: four of them are European Union countries - Germany, Italy, Spain, and France, and two Asian countries - Singapore and Japan. Holders of passports from these countries can travel visa-free to 194 destinations in the world (out of 227)," the company said.

