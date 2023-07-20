Azerbaijan's AZAL expanding flight destinations to Saudi Arabia

20 July 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

The national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start flights from Baku to another two cities of Saudi Arabia starting in September 2023.

So, from September 15, flights on the Baku-Riyadh-Baku route will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and flights from Baku to Dammam on Mondays and Fridays.

AZAL also operates flights to two other cities in Saudi Arabia - Jeddah and Medina.

The full schedule of flights is available on the official website of the airline: https://www.azal.az/en. Tickets for flights can be bought on the website of Azerbaijan Airlines, through a mobile application and in accredited agencies of AZAL.

