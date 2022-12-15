State Tourism Agency explores Karabakh's tourism potential

15 December 2022 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past two years, State Tourism Agency has been exploring the tourism potential of Karabakh and East Zangazur, Azernews reports.

State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev told Xalq newspaper that the agency is engaged in the preparation of conceptual documents and projects related to tourism and recreational areas, thematic tourist routes, and the assessment of tourism potential along transport corridors.

Moreover, Fuad Naghiyev recalled the foundation of the Sugovushan Tourism complex. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the foundation stone ceremony in Tartar.

"The complex will be built on the basis of the document named concept of tourism development in Sugovushan, which includes the establishment of infrastructure in the area around the Sugovushan reservoir, increasing the recreational opportunities of the village and active tourism,” the official explained.

"At the same time, a project has been prepared to create tourism opportunities in connection with the historical Shahbulag fortress in Aghdam, and the initial recreational infrastructure has been established," he added.

The chairman added that the agency also plans to organize one-day tours to the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts within the "Routes of Victory in Karabakh" concept, and prepared a tourism development plan for Shusha and Dashalti.

Fuad Naghiyev also noted that the agency has already assessed tourism opportunities of the Fuzuli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, and Kalbajar districts.

"An action plan and draft strategy for the regional tourism development in liberated territories have been drawn up, In the coming days, we will complete the work on organizing tourist trips to Shusha. Now our citizens will be able to make tourist trips to Shusha. In a word, multidisciplinary activities are being implemented to study, implement, and promote Karabakh's tourism potential" Naghiyev said.

