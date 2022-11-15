Carpet Museum named popular tourist destination

15 November 2022 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

When you think about Azerbaijani culture, the first thing which pops into your mind is probably carpet weaving art.

With their centuries-old history, national carpet schools, including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja, and Gazakh are of tremendous value worldwide.

In 2019, Azerbaijani carpet-making art was proclaimed a Masterpiece of Intangible Heritage by UNESCO.

National carpets adorn the walls of world-famous museums and constitute a large part of private collections.

Through its rich collection, the Carpet Museum successfully promotes Azerbaijani carpets worldwide.

Over the past years, the museum has turned into a popular tourist attraction in Azerbaijan. Its collection contains over 14,000 exhibits, including rare samples of different artistic styles.

A visit to the iconic museum is likely to be top of any traveler's list.

In 2022, National Carpet Museum received a Certificate of Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice for the fifth time, Azernews reports.

Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform that collects millions of opinions about certain businesses in the tourism sector.

Numerous sights, hotels, and restaurants providing excellent service are awarded the Certificate of Excellence since 2010.

One cannot apply for this certificate – it is awarded to objects based on positive reviews from millions of people.

In other words, this certificate is awarded to tourist sites that over the past year have received excellent travel reviews on TripAdvisor.

Despite all pandemic challenges, the museum continues to meet the visitors' expectations.

The museum was previously awarded this certificate in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz