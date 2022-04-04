The President of AZAL, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov met on April 4 with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Azerbaijan Sami Asem Ghosheh.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the field of civil aviation, the sides also noted the high effectiveness of the measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of starting operating flights between the two countries.

Mr. Jahangir Asgarov noted that flights between Baku and Amman were supposed to start at the end of May 2020, a corresponding agreement on this was reached in December 2019. However, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the implementation of these plans.

According to him, the opening of direct flights will strengthen friendly ties between the countries, as well as create new opportunities for entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and Jordan in all spheres, including trade and tourism.

The Ambassador of Jordan, Mr. Sami Asem Ghosheh expressed confidence that the new flight will arouse great interest among the citizens of both countries and serve to further strengthen good-neighborly ties between the countries.

