From June, Buta Airways will start operating flights en route Baku-Batumi and back within the summer schedule.

So, from June 1, the airline will operate flights en route Baku-Batumi-Baku twice a week: on Fridays and Sundays.

The flight to Batumi became the airline's second renewed international destination to Georgia after Tbilisi.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of Buta Airways (“Budget”, “Standard” and “Super” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of tickets starts from 29 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Azerbaijani citizens planning to travel to Georgia should have the right to enter the territory of Georgia. The entry requirements for Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/georgia.

The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics.

When departing from Georgia to Azerbaijan, passengers should be tested for COVID-19. Passengers travelling on this route should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 72 hours prior to flight departure.

