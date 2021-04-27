By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Mexico have agreed on expanding cooperation in tourism industry.

Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini Flores and the chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in tourism, Azertag reported.

The sides stressed that negative impact of the pandemic on tourism industry and the need to revive this area.

The Mexican Ambassador highlighted the tourism potential of Mexico. He stressed that despite the pandemic, Mexican-Azerbaijani bilateral trade fell by about 4 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, which is a manifestation of the steady growth of trade between the two countries and its potential.

The ambassador referred to the organization of promotional trips for Azerbaijani travel agencies to visit Mexico. He also said that representatives of the Mexican travel agencies may visit Azerbaijan in future.

Fuad Naghiyev drew attention to reforms implemented in recent years for tourism development in Azerbaijan and the opportunities provided by the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

He stressed that the State agency is ready to study cooperation schemes that will promote bilateral tourism.

Recalling the increase in mutual tourist visits in the pre-pandemic period, the sides expressed hope for further development of partnership.

Since 1992, Azerbaijan and Mexico have been successfully cooperating in trade,culture, tourism and other areas.

The two countries have signed several bilateral agreements such as an agreements on Academic Diplomatic Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (2008); on Visa Exemption for Diplomatic Passport holders (2008); on Cooperation in Telecommunications, Information and Communication Technologies (2010) and many others.

In 2020, Mexico was Azerbaijan's third-largest trade partner among the Spanish-speaking countries with a turnover of $50.3 million. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $202,840 and the import to $50.1 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $52.4 million in 2019, with a decrease by 4.1 percent.

