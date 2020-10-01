By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Egypt are eager to expand tourism coopetation. The decision was made as part of the meeting between State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in tourism. The meeting also discussed the work done in tourism sector and measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Touching upon the importance of expanding transport links between the two countries and tourism opportunities, the Ambassador proposed to re-open direct flights to the Egyptian resort Sharm el-Sheikh.

Fuad Naghiyev stressed that Azerbaijan is also interested in expanding tourism cooperation with Egypt. He said that the resumption of mutual tourist visits between Egypt and Azerbaijan in the post-pandemic period will greatly contribute to the development of tourism.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the relevant strategies in the field of tourism, as well as the existing experience of both countries in this area.

Intensively soaring number of Egyptian tourists visiting Azerbaijan, has made the regular flight a priority task for realization of tourism potential between two countries.

The regular direct Baku-Sharm el-Sheikh flight has been operated since last year. The re-opening of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Egypt will surely benefit both countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz