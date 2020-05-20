By Laman Ismayilova

Life is getting back to normal after easing of coronavirus lockdown. Restrictions on access to boulevards, parks, and recreation areas have been removed in the country.

The streets are once again filled with wonderful sights and sounds. The country's parks are immersed in sunshine, greenery and flowers. After lockdown, it's pretty safe to say that everyone looks forward to spring time.

Spring is the best time to visit some of the most beautiful parks in Baku. Let's stroll around Baku`s most spectacular parks worth visiting.

Baku Boulevard

Favorite vacation spot for capital residents and city guests, Baku Boulevard has turned into sunny spring paradise.

Over the past years, the park has grown enormously, covering almost the entire inner part of the bay.

The length of the Seaside National Park, which previously was 16 km, reached 25 km after the major reconstruction.

Whatever you’re into – exploring new entertainments, watching birds and evergreen trees or spending time at museums or restaurants, you will find at Baku Boulevard.

For art lovers, Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Stone Chronicle Museum offer a number of exhibitions and projects.

In Park Boulevard Mall, one can find a wide range of variety of activities for both children and adults.

The multi-storey shopping mall contains many stores, movie theaters, planetarium and 3D cinema, bowling, cafes, food courts and much more.

Another famous activity of Baku Boulevard is a boat trip in Caspian Sea.

Officially opened in 2014, Baku Eye or the Ferris Wheel is a 60m big wheel produced by the Dutch company Dutch Wheels.

The Baku Eye has 30 cabins, each holding 8 people. It makes a complete turn in 30 to 40 minutes.

Famous for the height, National Flag Square is also a must-see spot at Baku Boulevard. A flag measuring 70 by 35 metres (230 by 115 feet) flies on a pole 162 m (531 ft) high.

The opening of the National Flag Square took place on September 1, 2010. At the President's initiative, the National Flag Museum was also established and November 9 was declared the National Flag Day.

Finally, nothing can be compared to the spectacular view of Baku Crystal Hall. The diamond-faceted sports and concert venue was constructed on the territory of Baku’s National Flag Cluster specifically to host Eurovision Song Contest 2012 and the 42nd Chess Olympiad.

Marvelous building which opens up a magnificent view of the city is designed by the German company GMP and Swiss company Nussli International AG.

Philarmonic Garden

Philarmonic Garden, formerly known as the Governor´s Garden or Vahid Park, is considered one of the oldest parks in Baku.

Located next to the ancient part of Baku, the Philarmonic Garden covers vast area.

Sweet-smelling flowers, beautiful classical music coming from the State Philarmonic Hall as well as magnificent sounds of the fountain are mesmerizing.

Built in 1912, the State Philharmonic Hall remains the best place to enjoy music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians.

It is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

The Philharmonic Garden is always full of tourists and local residents and now the reason is clear.

Park of Officers

Park of Officers is still known as one of the popular places for family vacations among locals.

With an area of ​​4 hectares, the park was laid out in the 40s of the last century. After the end of World War II, the park bore the name of twice the hero of the Soviet Union, Hazi Aslanov.

After many years, the four-hectare park has changed its view. Large fountain, several original bronze sculptures, numerous ice cream stalls make this place one of the best family-friendly parks in Baku.

A statue of a photographer tired of sitting on a bench near the fountain, a girl offering passers-by to buy a bunch of flowers and a chess player look like they've come alive.

In nearby cafes, one can try delicious Azerbaijani dishes and drinks.

The park is surrounded by many historical buildings such as Azerbaijan National Library, house of Azerbaijan's prominent opera singer Bulbul, Azerbaijan Artists' Union and others.

Sahil Park

Spring days spent in this beautiful seem much more sunnier and warmer. Laid down in Soviet times, the park was formerly called "Square 26 Baku Commissars."

Well-know revolutionaries were buried here in a mass grave. A memorial was also laid in the park to honor their memory.

After the collapse of the USSR, the memorial was dismantled, and the square turned into beautiful city center.

In 2009, the park got a new look, turning into favorite spot among local residents and the city's guests.

There is a huge three-tier fountain in the park. Gentle sounds of flowing water mesmerize everyone.

Many citizens and foreign guests come here on weekends to relax on cozy benches.

Khagani Park (Molokan Garden)

Laid by Germans in 1850, Khagani Park offers pleasant family fun.

Here one can enjoy the spring season in all its beauty.

Lush green grass, the whirring and clacking of songbirds make this park one of the most popular parks in Baku.

There is also a playground for kids, tea-house and restaurants in the park.

Famous statue "Three Beauties" and curved-line shaped pool leave no one indifferent.

Khagani Park will definitely help you leave all worries behind before going back to the daily grind.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz