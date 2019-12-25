By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is developing a program of investments in the tourism sector. The program is ready and is under consideration at the Economy Ministry, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said in an interview to the Russian media.

“Documents for investments are ready, they are being considered by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan. We are working on them together. Everyone can participate in the investment program," Sengstschmid said.

He also noted that in the near future a list of priority projects for investments in the tourism sector will be compiled. “Everyone who runs an important tourism project will be able to request financial support from the Economy Ministry,” Sengstschmid emphasized.

Speaking about the tourism infrastructure development in the country, Sengstschmid noted that associations of hoteliers, guides and travel agencies are actively working within this framework.

“We have a very strong association of hoteliers, which was founded recently. Now there are about 120 members. Until the end of this year, a hotel classification system will be launched, which will help to improve the quality of services at the international level. We also have an association of guides with its own certification system. There is a very strong association of travel agencies," Sengstschmid said.

He added that the possibilities of supporting tour operators are being studied, noting that this support can be provided through marketing programs or transportation subsidies.

Earlier this month, Sengstschmid noted that those providing travel services in tourism sector are expected to receive tax benefits in Azerbaijan.

In recent years, the creation of a diversified tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan has increased the interest of foreign tourists in our country. Azerbaijan is among the developing countries in the field of tourism, occupying the 39th place among 148 countries in terms of global competitiveness in tourism.

In January-October 2019, 2,682 million people from 192 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, which is 10.8 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

