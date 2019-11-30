By Trend

Tourist police will start operating in Baku, Kanan Guluzada, the spokesman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, said, Trend reports on November 29.

The creation of the tourist police is being jointly discussed by the State Tourism Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, he said.

“Tourist police is an integral part of a larger project. In fact, it is providing tourists with a single service by several state structures. This will create conditions for simplifying the process of tourist visits to the state structures in Azerbaijan, will allow providing services from a single center,” Guluzada said.

Guluzada added that certain agreements had already been reached with the establishment of the tourism police.

“These will be people who have passed the appropriate trainings and are proficient in several languages,” Guluzada said.

Certain countries have the so-called Tourist Police, which provide services to arriving tourists, like providing visitors with information or security.

