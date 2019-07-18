By Laman Ismayilova

The summer is in full swing and its a time to join a pool party to celebrate the hot season.

If you're coming to the City of Winds this summer, you'd better be adding Night Pool Party festival to your bucketlist.

Fantastic pool party will take place at Point Beach Club & Hotel on July 26-28.The festival aims to promote a culture of recreation.

Make sure you're prepared to one of the best pool parties that will have everyone counting down to the next one.

Spectacular dance numbers around the pool and DJ music will make it unforgettable.

Interesting competitive programs and shows with the presenter Novruz Ismayil will be presented on social networks, Trend Life reported.

A special contest will be held for the girls - a golden ring of a famous brand will be thrown into the pool. Many surprises await the festival's guests. Notably, the festival is organized by Azerbaijan Luxury.

For more information, please contact:

+994552118089

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

