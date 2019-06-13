By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The magnificent beaches of Azerbaijan, in particular on the Absheron Peninsula, have always been attracting foreign tourists, especially those from Russia.

The TurStat analytical agency in Russia has compiled a ranking of the best resorts in the CIS countries that are popular for summer holidays for Russian tourists. Absheron beaches are in the Top 5 of this list.

The agency ranked the Burabay resort in Kazakhstan first, Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan – second, Lake Narach in Belarus – third, and the Absheron resorts on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan – fourth among the most popular summer resorts in the CIS countries.

The ranking is based on the results of the analysis of the attendance of resorts by Russian tourists and the development of the resorts infrastructure.

According to TurStat, the tourist budget for summer holidays in the resorts of the CIS countries ranges from $50 to $110 per day.

Russian tourists in Azerbaijan feel even more comfortable than any others since the two countries maintain friendly relations throughout history. There are many Russian-speaking people in Azerbaijan, so the problem of communication is mostly absent.

Of course, this is one of the advantages of Azerbaijan as a tourism destination for Russian tourists, along with hospitality of the locals, affordable prices and delicious local cuisine.

Absheron beaches such as those in Mardakan, Nardaran, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Zagulba, Shuvelan, Buzovna settlements, etc. are totally suitable for swimming. Also, the beaches in the country’s regions, such as Yalama, Seyidlar and Istisu beaches in Khachmaz region, as well as beaches of southern regions of Azerbaijan, in Lankaran and Astara, are appropriate for swimming.

Speaking of safety issues of the local beaches, Adviser to Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Muzaffar Agakarimov told Trend that the Blue Flag system, which in use of many countries, must be introduced in Azerbaijan for the further development of beach tourism.

He said this system is successfully applied in Turkey and several European countries, which meets safety requirements and sanitary standards.

Agakarimov said that taking into account that beach tourism has a huge potential in Azerbaijan, it has prospect to become a driving force for the development of mass tourism.

“The beach tourism should be developed in the country in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree “On development of beach tourism” signed in 2017,” he added.

The adviser to chairman also expressed his point of view regarding private beaches, stressing that he is against them, because the sea cannot be misappropriated and the entrance to the beach must not be paid, but the services offered there may be paid.

