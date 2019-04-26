Due to the workload of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport during the Europa League Final on May 29, 2019, changes are made to the flight schedule of Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways.
On May 29 and 30, the flights will be operated according to the schedule below.
May 29 (local time is shown, “+” indicates the time of the next day):
|
Flight number
|
Route
|
Departure from Baku
|
Arrival at destination point
|
Departure from destination point
|
Arrival in Baku
|
J2-003/004
|
Baku-Ankara-Baku
|
20:00
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
01:50+
|
J2-011/012
|
Baku-Dubai-Baku
|
04:50
|
07:45
|
10:10
|
13:10
|
J2-026
|
Antalya-Baku
|
16:00
|
19:50
|
J2-076
|
Istanbul (IST) -Baku
|
16:30
|
20:15
|
J2-9683/9684
|
Kyiv (IEV) -Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
16:10
|
20:30
|
J2-9575/9576
|
Baku-Kazan-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
20:00
|
21:50
|
22:50
|
02:50+
|
J2-9717/9718
|
Baku-Mineralnye Vody-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
21:00
|
21:40
|
22:40
|
01:05+
|
J2-809/810
|
Baku-Moscow (VKO) -Baku
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-079/080
|
Baku-Istanbul-Baku
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-852/851
|
Baku-Moscow (DME)-Baku
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-255
|
Baku-Nakhchivan
|
Flight canceled
|
J2-254
|
Nakhchivan-Baku
|
Flight canceled
May 30 (local time is shown):
|
Flight number
|
Route
|
Departure from Baku
|
Arrival at destination point
|
Departure from destination point
|
Arrival in Baku
|
J2-011/012
|
Baku-Dubai-Baku
|
12:40
|
15:35
|
16:45
|
19:45
|
J2-827
|
Baku-Moscow (VKO)
|
02:45
|
05:00
|
J2-852/851
|
Baku-Moscow (DME)-Baku
|
11:40
|
13:50
|
14:50
|
18:40
|
J2-9111/9112
|
Baku-Alanya-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
12:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
19:20
|
J2-9685/9686
|
Baku-Odessa-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
12:15
|
14:40
|
15:40
|
19:40
|
J2-239
|
Baku-Ganja
|
Flight preponed to May 29
Departure: 08:00, Arrival: 09:00
|
J2-021/322
|
Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-075/076
|
Baku-Istanbul (IST)-Baku
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-9103/9104
|
Baku-Istanbul (SAW)-Baku (Buta Airways)
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-9223/9224
|
Baku-Tbilisi-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-9017/9018
|
Baku-Tehran-Baku
(Buta Airways)
|
Flights canceled
|
J2-251
|
Baku-Nakhchivan
|
Flight canceled
|
J2-258
|
Nakhchivan-Baku
|
Flight canceled
It should be noted that passengers of the above-mentioned flights will also be notified according to the Airline's procedure on the telephone numbers indicated when purchasing the air ticket. Passengers of the canceled flights and the flights, time of which was changed, will be offered alternative flights at their request.
For more information, please contact via email callcenter@azal.az. You can send written requests via WhatsApp to (+ 994 70) 437 40 82.
