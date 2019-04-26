Due to the workload of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport during the Europa League Final on May 29, 2019, changes are made to the flight schedule of Azerbaijan Airlines and Buta Airways.

On May 29 and 30, the flights will be operated according to the schedule below.

May 29 (local time is shown, “+” indicates the time of the next day):

Flight number Route Departure from Baku Arrival at destination point Departure from destination point Arrival in Baku J2-003/004 Baku-Ankara-Baku 20:00 21:30 22:30 01:50+ J2-011/012 Baku-Dubai-Baku 04:50 07:45 10:10 13:10 J2-026 Antalya-Baku 16:00 19:50 J2-076 Istanbul (IST) -Baku 16:30 20:15 J2-9683/9684 Kyiv (IEV) -Baku (Buta Airways) 16:10 20:30 J2-9575/9576 Baku-Kazan-Baku (Buta Airways) 20:00 21:50 22:50 02:50+ J2-9717/9718 Baku-Mineralnye Vody-Baku (Buta Airways) 21:00 21:40 22:40 01:05+ J2-809/810 Baku-Moscow (VKO) -Baku Flights canceled J2-079/080 Baku-Istanbul-Baku Flights canceled J2-852/851 Baku-Moscow (DME)-Baku Flights canceled J2-255 Baku-Nakhchivan Flight canceled J2-254 Nakhchivan-Baku Flight canceled

May 30 (local time is shown):

Flight number Route Departure from Baku Arrival at destination point Departure from destination point Arrival in Baku J2-011/012 Baku-Dubai-Baku 12:40 15:35 16:45 19:45 J2-827 Baku-Moscow (VKO) 02:45 05:00 J2-852/851 Baku-Moscow (DME)-Baku 11:40 13:50 14:50 18:40 J2-9111/9112 Baku-Alanya-Baku (Buta Airways) 12:30 14:30 15:30 19:20 J2-9685/9686 Baku-Odessa-Baku (Buta Airways) 12:15 14:40 15:40 19:40 J2-239 Baku-Ganja Flight preponed to May 29 Departure: 08:00, Arrival: 09:00 J2-021/322 Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku Flights canceled J2-075/076 Baku-Istanbul (IST)-Baku Flights canceled J2-9103/9104 Baku-Istanbul (SAW)-Baku (Buta Airways) Flights canceled J2-9223/9224 Baku-Tbilisi-Baku (Buta Airways) Flights canceled J2-9017/9018 Baku-Tehran-Baku (Buta Airways) Flights canceled J2-251 Baku-Nakhchivan Flight canceled J2-258 Nakhchivan-Baku Flight canceled