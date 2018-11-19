Starting December 22, 2018, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will launch regular flights on the route Baku-Kuwait-Baku.

AZAL flights J2 -119/J2-120 will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A319 Aircrafts with economy-class and comfort-club configurations.

Departures will be carried out in Terminal 1 of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that earlier flights to Kuwait were carried out by the airline on the basis of the charter program.

Those who want to see the life of modern cities in the Middle East shall to visit Kuwait. Here you can visit the beautiful Grand Mosque, museums with unique expositions, magnificent palaces, and then have a dinner in the restaurant on the upper floors of the Kuwait towers skyscrapers. In addition, you can visit Kuwaiti Stock Exchange, which is open to visitors.

Air tickets can be booked and purchased at AZAL sales offices, Airline’s official agencies as well as on the website www.azal.az. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet on the following link: http://ffj2.loyaltyplus.aero/j2loyalty/register.jsf?lang=en

To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact:

(+99412) 598-88-80 (short number for calls from Azerbaijan: *8880)

E-mail: callcenter@azal.az

WhatsApp: (+99450) 437-40-82 (only messages, calls to this number are not accepted)

Questions regarding AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program can be sent to azalmiles@azal.az or through the contact form on the website: www.azal.az.

