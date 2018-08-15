By Laman Ismayilova

Mud volcanoes are a wonderful all seasons destination for geology passionate and nature enthusiasts.

Azerbaijan or Land of Fire as it is called here has the highest number of mud volcanoes in the world. The world’s largest mud volcanoes - Boyuk Khanizadagh and Turaghai are both here.

NASA geologists studying Mars planet, concluded that mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are similar to uplands of the planet for their structure.

Mud volcanoes in the country attract thousands of tourists annually.

Mud volcano Dashgil, located 80 kilometers from Baku is famous in Azerbaijan and far beyond its borders for its medicinal properties. Nearby there are many others, large and small.

At present, there are 365 mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan, 200 of which are on land. Most volcanoes are active, and only 43 volcanoes are directly protected by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan. For security reasons, the admission of people there is prohibited.

But all the territory adjacent to Dashgil is under the jurisdiction of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

Thus, Dashgil and other volcanoes in the territory are not included in the State Natural Reserve of the Group of mud volcanoes in Baku and Absheron peninsula and are not protected by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. So, people can come here completely unhindered.

Local residents have long believed that the mud from the volcano Dashgil has healing properties.

Enriched with specific components - mineral salts, organic substances, microelements, volcanic mud has medicinal properties that have a beneficial effect on the human body.

Volcanic mud gives a great effect in the treatment of patients suffering from diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, skin, etc.

There is also another volcano with a large crater. Tourists and locals like to take bath into the volcano's mouth. The depth of the volcano is 1.20 meters on the edges, but when you enter it, the mud tightens you, so don't enter the crater alone, otherwise you will drown.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz