By Trend

Iranian flag carrier airline, Iran Air, has operated 12 flights between Tehran and Baku during Nowruz holidays.

Mojtaba Gholamian, the head of Iran Air representative office in Baku, told Trend that the company has served about 1,800 passengers between March 19 and April 3.

Saying that the flag carrier normally operates two flights per week on Mondays and Thursdays, he added that during the Nowruz holidays Iran Air carried six extra flights between Tehran and Baku.

Iran Air resumed its Baku flights since late January and it is expected to continue flights over the next two years.

