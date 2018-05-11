By Laman Ismayilova

The Land of Fire is a country rich in cultural diversity, home to many ethnic groups and languages.

Gusar, the country’s picturesque north region attracts a number of tourists for its natural wonders, culture and traditions of people living here.

Called “Northern Gates” due to its geographical location it is the last large settlement in the north of Azerbaijan and borders the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation.

The highest point of Azerbaijan-Bazarduzu mount, highest cottage in the country – “Suvar” as well as country’s largest carpet are here. The mountain river Gusarchay, in honor of which the city acquired its name, flows in Gusar. There is also an artificial lake, Fialka.

Favorable natural conditions create a great opportunity for organization of the resorts, recreational and tourist complexes in this area.

Shahdag Winter and Summer Tourist Complex has gained a high popularity both among Azerbaijanis and foreigners.

The first and largest ski resort in country offers world standard level services and relaxes.

In the area of the tourism center guests can choose a different kinds of accommodations like the luxury hotels, private village houses, cottages and also in summer season to spend the night in tents.

Not far from the complex is located an ancient village Laza surrounded by mountains and well known for its majestic waterfalls. Competitions on climbing are held at the frozen waterfalls in winter here.

Many historical monuments are preserved in Gusar. The historical monuments are protected in the region. The remains of the fortress walls of the village of Anigof of the 13th century, the mausoleum of Sheikh Juneyd near Hazra village, ancient mosques in villages of Hil, Anig, Balagusar, Yasab, Old Khudat, Gunduzqala are such kind of monuments. There are also cultural and recreational park in the center of the region.

Russian poet Mikhail Lermontov was in exile in Gusar in 1825-1826. The city has a museum-house of the poet.

There are plenty of parks and gardens in the region, including the Nariman Narimanov Park.

Among the most popular crafts the most developed is carpet weaving – especially production of non-pile rugs “sumah” woven both at home and in the shop located in the city center.

