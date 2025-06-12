Rashad Nabiyev elected member of Executive Committee of Int'l Judo Federation

12 June 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The global judo community has gathered for the 2025 IJF Congress in Budapest,Hungary, Azernews reports.

The Congress is a key event bringing together national federations, continental unions, and judoka from around the world.

The event focused on shaping the organization’s direction over the next four years, aiming to elevate judo to new levels.

Marius Vizer was unanimously re-elected as IJF President for a sixth term.

New appointments were made to other significant IJF roles. Notably, Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was elected to the Executive Committee.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) is the international governing body for judo, founded in July 1951.

Today the IJF has 200 National Federations on all continents. There are over 20 million people around the globe who practice judo, according to the IJF.