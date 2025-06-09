Azerbaijan shines with 7 medals at International Youth Boxing Tournament in Georgia

9 June 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Nihat Qasımov (50 kg) and Rza Rzayev (75 kg) completed the tournament with bronze medals.

Among our team, Bilalhəbaşi Nəzərov (50 kg), Zidan Hümbətov (55 kg), and Məhəmməd Cəfərov (+90 kg) defeated all their opponents and secured first place. Subhan Babayev (57 kg) and Hüseyn Hüseynli (90 kg), who lost only in the finals, earned silver medals.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 7 medals.

The international youth boxing tournament held in the city of Poti, Georgia, has concluded.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!