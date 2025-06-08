Azerbaijan’s Judo Team to compete at European Youth Cup in Berlin
Azerbaijan’s national judo team will take part in the European Youth Cup, set to be held in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani squad will feature 17 athletes, including several accomplished young judokas.
Among them are Nihad Mamishev (60 kg), a two-time world champion in the cadet category, as well as European youth champions Nizami Imranov (66 kg) and Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg). Also competing is Jasur Ibadli (81 kg), a world champion among cadets.
Athletes from 37 countries are expected to compete in the tournament.
It’s worth noting that the event, scheduled for June 21–22, will serve as the final selection trial ahead of the European and World Championships in the youth division.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!