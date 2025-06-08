Azerbaijan’s Judo Team to compete at European Youth Cup in Berlin

8 June 2025 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national judo team will take part in the European Youth Cup, set to be held in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani squad will feature 17 athletes, including several accomplished young judokas.

Among them are Nihad Mamishev (60 kg), a two-time world champion in the cadet category, as well as European youth champions Nizami Imranov (66 kg) and Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg). Also competing is Jasur Ibadli (81 kg), a world champion among cadets.

Athletes from 37 countries are expected to compete in the tournament.

It’s worth noting that the event, scheduled for June 21–22, will serve as the final selection trial ahead of the European and World Championships in the youth division.