Azerbaijani kickboxers achieve success at Turkish Open 2025 [PHOTOS]

2 June 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani kickboxing team has successfully performed at WAKO World Cup Turkish Open 2025 held in Antalya, Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The team participated in the tournament under the leadership of Elshan Isayev, a coach and trainer at the Sports and Health Club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Elnar Hajiyev secured gold in the 51kg weight category, becoming the champion of the competition.

Yaghmur Shahniyarova took home the silver medal in the 52kg division, while Aydan Isamyilli earned a bronze for Azerbaijan in the 50kg category.

The WAKO World Cup Turkish Open 2025 saw participation from over 3,600 athletes representing 43 countries, competing across various kickboxing disciplines. The event was organized by the World Kickboxing Federation.