Football facilities inspected in Ganja and Mingachevir [PHOTOS]

30 March 2025 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

General Secretary of Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) Jahangir Farajullayev, Deputy General Secretary Kamran Valiyev, and the Executive Director of the Football Development Foundation, Tural Piriyev, have visited football facilities in Ganja and Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

They first inspected the Training Center and the "Kəpəz" Football Academy, which were constructed with financial support from FIFA and UEFA. Two natural and one artificial turf pitches established there were also examined. Chairman of "Kəpəz" club Ilgar Nadiri, provided information about the conditions created at the academy.

The AFFA officials also familiarized themselves with the facilities at the Mingachevir City Stadium named after Yashar Mammadzada. Representatives from the "Mingachevir" club updated the guests on the latest developments at the stadium.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.