Azerbaijani gymnasts shine with silver at Baku tournament
Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnasts have secured a silver medal at the international tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.
Young athletes Shams Agahuseynova and Azada Atakishiyeva delivered an outstanding performance in the individual program, earning second place in the team ranking.
The tournament is set to conclude on March 30.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!