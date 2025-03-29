Azerbaijani gymnasts shine with silver at Baku tournament

29 March 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

The tournament is set to conclude on March 30.

Young athletes Shams Agahuseynova and Azada Atakishiyeva delivered an outstanding performance in the individual program, earning second place in the team ranking.

Azerbaijan’s rhythmic gymnasts have secured a silver medal at the international tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

