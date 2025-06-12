Apple reveals exciting new iOS features at WWDC 2025

12 June 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple’s WWDC 2025 was packed with AI discussions, but this time the tech giant opted for a more measured approach, Azernews reports.

After last year’s somewhat rocky debut of Apple Intelligence, which was marred by delays and features that didn’t quite live up to the hype, the company sought to impress with a smoother, more integrated rollout this year.

The keynote kicked off with AI, but instead of overwhelming the audience with techno-jargon, Apple showcased a variety of updates throughout the presentation, focusing on improvements that were both practical and user-friendly.

Apple Intelligence is taking a significant step forward with its multilingual capabilities. By the end of the year, the system will support eight new languages, including Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.

This move reflects Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility across diverse global markets.In addition to the language expansion, Apple unveiled new AI-powered features across its ecosystem. The standout among these is Live Translation, a feature designed to bridge language barriers during messaging and calls.

Integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, Live Translation offers real-time auto-translation while ensuring user privacy through on-device processing.Unlike similar offerings from competitors like Google and Samsung, Apple’s approach keeps conversations private, enhancing the user experience.

Apple has also made waves in the creative space, introducing Genmoji and Image Playground. With Genmoji, users can generate custom emojis by blending them with text, experimenting with different expressions, hairstyles, and even creating artwork in various styles, such as oil painting or vector art.

These tools allow users to personalise their devices while maintaining privacy. Apple’s visual intelligence feature has also received a major upgrade. It now interacts directly with your iPhone screen, enabling users to search for items and take action across apps.

Whether it’s finding a chair you spotted on your screen or adding event details to your calendar, the feature’s integration is designed to streamline everyday tasks and compete with Google’s own search capabilities.The Apple Watch also got its own AI boost with the introduction of Workout Buddy.

This feature uses workout data to provide real-time insights and motivational feedback based on metrics like heart rate, pace, and distance. Offering personalised advice through a dynamic voice crafted from Fitness+ trainers, the feature operates privately on the Apple Watch and works with Bluetooth headphones, all while requiring a nearby iPhone.

Apple’s AI advancements go beyond just intelligence. Apple Wallet now consolidates order tracking from merchant emails, making it easier for users to stay updated. Similarly, Reminders has gained the ability to automatically categorise tasks from various sources, making life a little less chaotic.

In Messages, AI now suggests polls when relevant, and Image Playground offers new, personalised chat backgrounds. Additionally, Apple has introduced a handy feature that pulls order tracking information directly from emails, ensuring all updates are conveniently aggregated in one place.

Looking ahead, Apple confirmed that personalised Siri features are on the horizon. Although they won’t be available in the iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 betas, the company promises richer personal context understanding, improved on-screen awareness, and better control over apps when they do arrive.

Apple’s WWDC 2025 demonstrated that the company is continuing to refine its AI capabilities, focusing on enhancing user experience while maintaining privacy. Whether through language support, creative tools, or fitness insights, the new features showcased at this year’s event promise to make Apple devices even more indispensable in everyday life.