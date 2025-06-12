Levon Mnatsakanyan admits planting mines in Azerbaijani territories at Baku Military Court

12 June 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Today, during the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan responded to prosecutors’ questions regarding the planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories.

According to Azernews, Mnatsakanyan admitted to laying both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in the occupied regions.

He stated that the mines were initially produced in the Soviet Union, and later obtained from Russia and supplied to the regime via Armenia. “Recently, mines have also been produced in the Republic of Armenia and provided to us,” he added.

It should be recalled that in previous court sessions, Mnatsakanyan testified that the so-called regime’s “army” was considered a part of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of numerous crimes—including aggression, crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and many other offenses resulting from Armenia’s military aggression—will continue tomorrow.