Azerbaijan sends boxing team to compete in "Adriatic Pearl" tournament in Montenegro

2 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani boxers are set to compete in the "Adriatic Pearl" international tournament, which will begin on March 3 in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

The national team will participate in both the boys' and girls' events. Under the leadership of head coaches Elbrus Rzayev and Jeyhun Abiyev, male athletes Bilalhabashi Nazarov (51 kg), Zidan Humbatov (54 kg), and Mahammad Jafarov (+92 kg) will represent Azerbaijan.

In the women's competition, Banuchicek Nasirli (48 kg), Jamila Sultanli (50 kg), Ozlem Hasanova (66 kg), and Ilkana Ahmadova (+81 kg) will compete under coach Anar Bakhishov.

Farhad Rahmanov will serve as a judge at the event. The Azerbaijani team will depart for Montenegro on March 2 and return to Baku on March 10.