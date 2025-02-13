Azerbaijan to welcome athletes for 2025 CIS Games [PHOTOS]

13 February 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

2025 CIS Games Organizing Committee has held its first meeting in Baku, Azernews reports. The Organizing Committee was established by the presidential order dated July 10, 2024.

Chaired by the Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the CIS Games 2025 Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov, the meeting discussed the issues related to preparations for the CIS Games 2025.

The first meeting of the Organizing Committee of the CIS Games has confirmed that the 3rd CIS Games will take place in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 this year across seven cities.

2025 CIS Games will feature 23 sports with Ganja touted as the Sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025 hosting competitions in eight sports. Moreover, some events will also be held in Mingachevir (4 sports), Gabala (4), Sheki (3), Goygol (2), Yevlakh (1), and Khankandi (1).

Athletes from other countries can also participate in the III CIS Games to be held in Azerbaijan.

It was pointed out that in addition to the sports teams of the CIS countries, athletes from a number of other countries are also expected to participate in the competition upon the invitation of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting, extensive presentations were made on the preparation of sports facilities, transport and logistics, accommodation of participants, recruitment of volunteers, the accreditation process, broadcasting of the games in the media, preparation for the opening and closing ceremonies, etc.

In order to ensure the implementation of the Action Plan related to the III CIS Games, the President of Azerbaijan gave relevant instructions on the implementation of the tasks assigned to the Organizing Committee and other relevant issues, specific tasks related to ensuring coordination between the structures were identified.

In conclusion, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Samir Sharifov underlined that, on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan held many prestigious international forums at a high level, including the First European Games, the Islamic Solidarity Games, in the field of sports and other major events, and emphasized the need to mobilize the members of the Organizing Committee in order to professionally and worthily hold the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan.

Note that CIS Games is a multi-sport event held among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, meanwhile guest nations are invited in the second edition of the games, held in Minsk, Belarus. The first edition of the games is held in Kazan, Russia a year after postponement amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The games are open to athletes aged 23 and younger, Olympic and world champions could participate as long as they satisfy the age requirement.