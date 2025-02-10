Azerbaijani table tennis players win bronze medals in Croatia
Azerbaijani table tennis players have taken the podium at the Europe Youth Series tournament held in Osijek, Croatia, Azernews reports.
Onur Guluzade and Tunar Bagirov won bronze medals in the doubles.
They participated in the competition under the leadership of head coach Mikhail Timofeyev and coach Sabina Azizli.
Over the past years, Azerbaijani table tennis players have made significant strides in table tennis.
In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.
Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.
Azerbaijani table tennis players also earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.
The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!