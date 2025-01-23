Azerbaijani team to participate in Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2025 [VIDEO]

23 January 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From January 24 to 26, the 40th World Cup in Snow Polo will kick off in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by the "Land of Fire" team in the competition.

"Land of Fire" team, participating in the tournament once again under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, has previously won the World Cup in snow polo in St. Moritz twice in 2022 and 2023.

During the competitions, the Azerbaijani pavilion will also be active, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore photo and video materials from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's publication "Azerbaijan: In the Magic of Nature" as well as various exhibitions related to the ancient game of chovqan at the Azerbaijani pavilion.

Various national brands from Azerbaijan will be showcased at the pavilion, including "Xurcun," which offers traditional sweets, "Meysəri," which preserves the history of ancient viticulture and winemaking, and products from "MEYVİ" and "I Love Baku."

The State Tourism Agency will organize a virtual tour of Azerbaijan's attractions for guests, while "AzerGold" CJSC will present gold and silver coins.

Photo Credit: Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz