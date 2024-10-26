Azerbaijani World Champion: Success I have achieved will pave way for other female wrestlers

26 October 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

I believe that the success I have achieved will pave the way for other female wrestlers, Azernews reports, citing Jala Aliyeva, the Azerbaijani female wrestler who won a gold medal at the U-23 World Championship held in Tirana, Albania.

Speaking to the press service of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the athlete expressed her joy over her victory:

"I would like to thank everyone who supported me and celebrated my victory, as well as the people of Azerbaijan. I will continue to prepare for competitions with great determination and strive to create new milestones. My goal is always to raise the glorious flag of Azerbaijan high. Greater competitions and successes await me ahead. Hopefully, my world championship title will open the way for other female wrestlers."

It is worth noting that in the 57 kg weight category, Jala Aliyeva climbed onto the mat and defeated Japan's Ruka Natami in the final, securing the top spot on the podium.

