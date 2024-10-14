Shimal team advances to next stage of Azerbaijan Football Cup

14 October 2024 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shimal team has advanced to the next stage of the Azerbaijan Football Cup , Azernews reports.

In the cup match held in the city of Siyazan, the teams Shimal (Khachmaz) and Qusar (Qusar), both competing in the Second League, faced each other.

The match concluded with a decisive victory for the home team, ending with a score of 4:1.

Khachmaz team, who qualified for the second qualifying round, will face "MOIK."

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz