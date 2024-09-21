World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijani teams to compete in their next matches today

21 September 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani teams, consisting of both men and women, will have their next matches today at the 45th Chess Olympiad taking place in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.

The men's team will face Cuba in Round X.

Currently, the team is in 21st place with 12 points. India is leading with 17 points. The United States and Uzbekistan are sharing second and third places with 15 points each.

Previously, the team has defeated Montenegro (3:1), Jordan (3.5:0.5), Finland (3.5:0.5), Moldova (3:1), and Kazakhstan (3:1). They lost to India (1:3) and Lithuania (1.5:2.5), and drew with Italy (2:2) and Greece (2:2).

The women's team will clarify their standing against Mongolia in Round X. They currently have 13 points and are in 12th place. Kazakhstan is leading with 16 points, followed by India with 15 points and China with 14 points.

The team has secured victories against Slovenia (3:1), Nicaragua (4:0), Australia (3:1), Vietnam (2.5:1.5), and Switzerland (4:0), while drawing with Argentina, Ukraine, and Italy (2:2) and losing to Kazakhstan (1:3).

