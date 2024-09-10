National athletes shine at World Nomadic Games [PHOTOS]

10 September 2024 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's athletes have made a mark, with three medals at the 5th World Nomadic Games in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Eyvaz Bakhshiyev claimed a silver medal in the men's 60kg weight class, while Elshan Dunyamaliyev and Ulviyya Bayramova took bronze medals in the 55kg and 52kg weight classes respectively.

Azerbaijan is represented by 54 athletes in 8 sports at the games, which will run until September 13.

World Nomadic Games are based on folk games of historically nomadic peoples of Central Asia.

The WNG are aimed at the development of ethno-cultural movement as a heritage of human civilization.

The World Nomad Games are included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

One of the unique aspects of the event is the ethno-village "Köşpendiler Elemi" (World of Nomads), which demonstrates the rich culture and traditions of nomadic peoples.

The 5th World Nomadic Games showcase the best of traditional sports and cultural heritage from around the world.

The large-scale event kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Astana Arena stadium in Kazakhstan.

At the ceremony held at the Astana Arena stadium, a ceremonial parade of the participating countries was first held. Among the athletes who passed in front of the tribunes were also Azerbaijani athletes.

President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev officially declared the 5th World Nomadic Games open.

Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the the 5th World Nomadic Games Roman Sklyar and President of the World Ethno Sport Confederation Bilal Erdogan also addressed the openning ceremony.

With 97 sets of medals up for grabs in 21 sports, participants from around the world are competing at an exciting event.

