Azerbaijan wins next medals as time ticks away to end of Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games

10 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Yesterday, two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, a boxer, and a rhythmic gymnastics team competed at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, Azernews reports.

First, the Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts went on stage.

The team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Aghalarzadeh, and Yelizaveta Luzan finished the qualifying stage at the 8th place and qualified for the final. The final will take place today.

Among the freestyle wrestlers, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) finished the competition without a medal.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who lost to Geno Petriashvili (Georgia) in the semi-finals, will fight for the bronze medal today.

Boxer Alfonso Dominguez also entered the ring yesterday. Our representative, who lost to Lazizbek Mullojonova from Uzbekistan in the final, was satisfied with the silver medal.

Note that Paris-2024 will end on August 11. So far, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) have become Olympic champions. Taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver award.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz