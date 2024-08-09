Paris 2024: Azerbaijani boxer to compete in final bout

9 August 2024 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez will compete for the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics on August 9, Azernews reports.

Alfonso Dominguez will face Uzbek Lazizbek Mullojonov in the 92 kg weight category final.

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises (rhythmic gymnastics) and two freestyle wrestlers will also enter the fray today.

The team in group exercises in the qualifying round will test its strength in exercises with hoops, balls and ribbons.

As for the freestyle wrestlers, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) will fight Albanian Chermen Veliyev, and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will fight Egyptian Diaeldin Abdulmuttalib. Both matches will be held in the 1/8 finals.

Azerbaijan currently has five medals: judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) became Olympic champions.

Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) won a silver medal, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) won a bronze medal, and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), having reached the final, secured a silver medal.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz